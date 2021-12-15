SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $2.59. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 172,228 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

