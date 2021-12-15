Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

