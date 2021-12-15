Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 4,928,456 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

