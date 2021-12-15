Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.92

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.92 and last traded at $137.80, with a volume of 1481811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.54.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 170.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.