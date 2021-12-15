Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 2700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

