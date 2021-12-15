Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.