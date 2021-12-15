Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,596. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

