State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $35,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $283.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

