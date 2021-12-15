Ycash Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $24,918.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00326000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00134880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00087930 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,898,638 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

