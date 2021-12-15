Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.80. 33,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

