Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LVLU traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,292. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.09.

LVLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

