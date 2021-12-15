AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,160. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

