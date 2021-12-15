AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 94 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 44.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.80. 99,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

