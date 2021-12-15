Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,613 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

ZTS stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $233.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

