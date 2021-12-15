CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Shares Down 13%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) dropped 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.52 and last traded at $68.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

