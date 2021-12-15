Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.