Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in November

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

