Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in November

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.
About Hongkong Land
