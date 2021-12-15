Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $128,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASZ stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,120. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

