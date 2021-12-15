SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. 20,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

