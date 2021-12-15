SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

