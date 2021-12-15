Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post sales of $158.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.75 million and the highest is $171.50 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $840.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $937.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

IPAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.