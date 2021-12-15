Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 11,554 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Chegg makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CHGG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,904. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

