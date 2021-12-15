SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.24 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

