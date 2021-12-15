Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Amundi purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

