Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $53.85 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 688,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,854,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

