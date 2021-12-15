Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $74,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.52. 45,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,832. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

