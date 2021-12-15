Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 32 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $37,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $435.53. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.48 and its 200 day moving average is $374.84. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.26 and a 52-week high of $440.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

