Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

