Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

