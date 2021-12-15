Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 10,833 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $63,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $33.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,320.34. 16,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,865. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,494.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,469.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

