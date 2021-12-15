Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.