China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.