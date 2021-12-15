$3.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share of $3.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.24. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.39. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

