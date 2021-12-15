Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 153,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.92. 67,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

