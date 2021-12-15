Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 154,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AURA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

