Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 269.3% from the November 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 150,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nidec has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

