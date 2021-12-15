Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FVT stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. 533,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.