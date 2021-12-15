First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000.

NYSE FEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 3,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,757. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

