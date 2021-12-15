Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,160. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

