Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Down 1%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 157,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 240,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

