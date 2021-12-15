Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $76,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

