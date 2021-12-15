YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,265 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $7.96 on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.