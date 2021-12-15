JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $175.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,752. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.90. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,638,536 shares of company stock worth $2,157,423,189. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

