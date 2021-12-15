Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

