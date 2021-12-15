Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

