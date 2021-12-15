Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $27.89

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. 1,763,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,276,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

