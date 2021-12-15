Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $111.38 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $111,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $12,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $335.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.