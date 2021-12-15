Huntington National Bank Sells 8,549 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $57,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

