Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.61. 228,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

