Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Starbucks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 26.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

